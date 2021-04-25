Truist Securities Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

