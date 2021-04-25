Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $117.74 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

