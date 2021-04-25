Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

NYSE FRC opened at $179.12 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.