Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

TUFN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $319.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

