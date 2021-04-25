TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUIFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TUIFY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

