Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.75 million, a PE ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

