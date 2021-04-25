U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

USB stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 6,229,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,239. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.