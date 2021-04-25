U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

