UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paul John Balson bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.37.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

