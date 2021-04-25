UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRM opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493 over the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

