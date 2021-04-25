UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

