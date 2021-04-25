UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,976 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

