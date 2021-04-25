UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,181 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Trustmark worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 131,867 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $2,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.