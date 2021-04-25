UBS Group Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.97 ($12.91).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

