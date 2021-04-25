UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.