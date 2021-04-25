UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.53 on May 21st

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKCM stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £992.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 49.75 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.70 ($1.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

