UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report sales of $307.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.70 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $272.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

