UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMBF stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

