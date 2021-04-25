Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.40 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $19.21 or 0.00038624 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $69.10 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00295546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

