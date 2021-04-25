UniMex Network Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $678,429.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.01032148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.20 or 0.00650192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.36 or 0.99762314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

