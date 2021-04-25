United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UBFO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

