United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $207.50 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

