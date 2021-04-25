UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 781.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.31. 2,263,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

