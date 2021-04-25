Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $24.07. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $647.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 45,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

