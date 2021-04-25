USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $192.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $192.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013424 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

