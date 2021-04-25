V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $171.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.