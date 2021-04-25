V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

