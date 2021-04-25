V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.