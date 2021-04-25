V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

