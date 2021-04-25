V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,027,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 174,589 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,777,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

