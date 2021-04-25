VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,243 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,892,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

