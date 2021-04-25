VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of GLIN stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

