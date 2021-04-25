Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

