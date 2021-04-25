Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

