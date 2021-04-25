Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

