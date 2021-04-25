Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $101,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $384.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $228.71 and a 1-year high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

