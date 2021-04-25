Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,814. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

