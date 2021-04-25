Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.