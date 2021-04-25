Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,072,000.

VOE opened at $139.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

