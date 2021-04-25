Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.