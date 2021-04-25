Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 217.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

