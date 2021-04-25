Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 3.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

