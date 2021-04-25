Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.