Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

