Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 1,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 402,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $902,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,050 shares of company stock worth $6,246,245 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

