Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Synaptics worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. 294,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

