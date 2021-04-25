Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.