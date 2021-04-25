Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

