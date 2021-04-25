Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,473 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

