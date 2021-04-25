Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $105.56 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Verasity has a market cap of $105.56 million and $16.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00129611 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

